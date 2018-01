Arch Enemy are live in Nottingham next month on the second leg of their Will To Power tour.

The melodic masters released their new album last September and the first part of the tour took the band around eastern Europe.

Now, following a Christmas break for part two of the tour with dates in the UK, western Europe and Scandinavia.

Their Rock City gig is on February 10.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/1NJ99aB