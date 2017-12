TV stars Matthew Cottle and Harry Hepple head the cast for Wonderland at Nottingham Playhouse in February.

Adam Penford’s directorial debut for the venue is set in 1983 and centres on two 16-year-olds starting life working at Welbeck Colliery against a backdrop of pit closures and strikes.

The play runs from February 9-24.

Tickets are on 0115 9419419 or http://bit.ly/2kq5Ue2