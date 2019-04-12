Mansfield store gearing up for record store day

Music-lovers are set to flock to Mansfield town centre tomorrow to celebrate record store day.

Independent record shop Vinyl Lounge, on Regent Street, is once again taking part in event, "the one day of the year when more than 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture".

A Vinyl Lounge spokesman said: "We have hundreds of exclusive/special press releases coming in on the day, which are only available to indie shops.

"There are free Fred Perry tote bags to the first 20 customers on the day and Richer Sounds, Nottingham, will be here with goodie bags."

The store is also holding a sale on selected new vinyl, as well as a buy-two-get-one-free offer on used vinyl tomorrow and Sunday.

The store is open from 8am-5pm tomorrow, Saturday, April 13, and 10am-2pm on Sunday.

New releases for record store day include alternate Mixes of A-ha' s debut album Hunting High and Low, the first time these demos appear on vinyl, and The Hi Records Singles Box Set from Al Green.

Other releases include a live EP from Britpop stars Sleeper on12-inch vinyl - Live at The Ritz features four tracks from their November 2018 show at Manchester Ritz, including Sale of the Century - and Six by Seven's long-out-of-print debut album The Things We Make, repressed on exclusive blue vinyl.

