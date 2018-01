The Halle Orchestra is live at Sheffield City Hall this week.

Conducted by Sir Mark Elder and featuring solo cellist Alisa Weilerstein, the evening will consist of Delius’ Paris: The Song of the Great City, Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No.1 and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

The concert is at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, January 19.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2CVgRMT