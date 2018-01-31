Make a date with Psychic Sally in Retford

One of the UK’s most popular mediums, the award-wining Sally Morgan – aka Psychic Sally – returns with her brand new touring show, Kisses To Heaven.

A regular on TV, as well as at theatres around the world, Sally has been amazing audiences with her abilities for the last nine years, drawing amazed reviews and responses from psychic fans all over.

In each show, the messages from beyond come thick and fast and they can be funny, entertaining, touching, sometimes heart-breaking and often controversial

Speaking about the new tour, she said: “The shows will be psychic dynamite and although they are undoubtedly entertaining, there is also a very serious side, which is to give audience members messages of hope and love from the other side.”

She is at the Majestic Theatre in Retford on Friday, February 2.

Tickets are on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT