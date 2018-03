Blues singer Jack T Harper is performing a concert at Middleton Hall in Dinnington this month.

Jack has more than 20 years experience and is an all-round performer. He is appearing in Dinnington for the Dinnington Area Regeneration Trust DART).

The concert is on Saturday, March 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 (food included, bring your own drinks) from Linda on 07759 281654.