M People’s Heather Small has Sheffield date

Best known at lead singer of M People, Heather Small is coming to Sheffield Foundry on her latest solo tour.

Heather joined her first band Hot!House who released two albums in the late 80’s.

As part of M People, she achieved worldwide success with hits such as Moving On Up, One Night In Heaven and Search For The Hero and albums like Elegant Slumming, Bizarre Fruit and Fresco.

She became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990’s, with the band winning the Best British Dance Act Award at the Brits in 1994 and 1995, as well as the Mercury Music Prize for Elegant Slumming.

Heather has since had great successes with two solo albums - the title track of her Proud album being the soundtrack for several major events, including the London 2012 Olympics.

She is in Sheffield on April 12, tickets are at http://bit.ly/2v1x3uH