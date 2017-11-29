Low Cut Connie have first Nottingham gig

Low Cut Connie will play The Bodega in Nottingham this weekend on their first trip to the UK.

With the likes of Sir Elton John among their fans, the Philadelphia band are crossing the Atlantic having had their latest album Dirty Pictures (Part 1) praised by Rolling Stone, MOJO, Classic Rock, NPR, radio stations and fans alike.

They are at The Bodega on Saturday, December 2 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2jkKAGp