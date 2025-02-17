The first elimination of the Love Island: All Stars final has taken place 🚨

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island: All Stars has revealed the results of the first vote of the 2025 final.

ITV’s lines will reopen and the remaining couples will compete for the win.

But which couples have already been eliminated?

Fans have been voting the results of Love Island: All Stars final have been announced. The standing of the final five has been confirmed - as we reach the finish line in sight.

It follows the brutal face-to-face vote from the returning islanders last night. Which saw one couple axed in extremely tense fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remind yourself how to vote for the winner of Love Island: All Stars as the lines are reopened. The first deadline however closed just before the episode started - and the results have been revealed.

Who has been eliminated in Love Island: All Stars final?

After more than a month in South Africa, just five couples were left standing before tonight’s (February 17) live final kicked off. Harriett and Ronnie were dumped by the returning islanders yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the penultimate episode, it was revealed that the lines were now open for the first vote of the final. The couples eliminated from contention during the live episode are as follows:

Elma and Sammy

Catherine and Omar

Ekin-Su and Curtis

The top two was Gabby and Casey, Luca and Grace. The winner was revealed to be Gabby and Casey.

How long were the couples together for in the villa?

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root

Elma entered the villa on Day 1 - returning after her time on the show back in series five. She was initially coupled up with Ronnie, however after Sammy’s arrival on Day 16 - they found their way to each other.

Sammy previously competed on Love Island in series 10, before becoming a cast member of The Only Way Is Essex after his return to the mainland. He has only been coupled up with Elma during his time in the villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame

Two of the more recent Love Island favourites who have returned to the villa. Catherine was in series 10, while Omar competed in series 11.

Catherine entered the villa on Day 1 and was initially coupled up with Nas. But after Omar entered the villa on Day 16, the two paired up and made it to the final together.

During the return of the dumped islanders on February 16, Catherine and Omar did not receive a single vote for banishment.

What did you think of the vote, did the right couples get eliminated? Let me know by email: [email protected].