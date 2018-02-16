Jonathan Pie is back to hammer the headlines

The world’s most frustrated news reporter is hitting the streets again as Jonathan Pie presents his new show, Back To The Studio.

And he will be venting his spleen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 20 and Sheffield City Hall on February 22.

Jonathan Pie is the creation of Tom Walker and has been described by Rory Bremner as ‘the most important satirical creation since Partridge’.

With more than 900,000 Facebook followers, his weekly videos regularly achieve millions of views.

In his new show, Jonathan is angrier than ever.

Join him as he attempts to host a night of serious discussion on current affairs whilst simultaneously trying to smash the system from within.

It’s a night of political comedy that soon descends into chaos.

Tickets are available on 0115 9895555 or http://bit.ly/2s79rUW (Nottingham) or 0114 2789789 or http://bit.ly/2EfET9S (Sheffield).