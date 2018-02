John Bishop is live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next month.

Having already sold out two dates in Nottingham, the comedy superstar returns next month for a third slice of his hit tour Winging It.

Winging It sees the scouse funnyman back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style.

His Nottingham date is March 9, tickets are on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2pDnkZR