Internationally acclaimed jazz pianist and composer Andrew McCormack is live at Nottingham’s Bonnington Theatre this month on his new UK tour.

The tour is in support of his latest album release, Graviton, on PIAS Jazz Village.

The album has received universal acclaim from all parties, including Jazzwise Magazine, Jazz Journal and All About Jazz.

His Nottingham date is on February 22 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2nrbUpc