Jason Manford is muddling along in Nottingham and Sheffield

Jason Manford brings his new tour Muddle Class to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall and Sheffield City Hall this weekend.

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become middle class - causing much confusion.

He said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, ‘it’s been ages since you’ve toured’.

“I thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it?’

“Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago.

“I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave Ja Vu 13 times a day.

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit.

“It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

As well as live stand-up, Jason is well known from TV appearances on shows like 8 out of 10 Cats on Channel 4, and presenting The One Show on BBC1.

He has also appeared on the West End stage as Pirelli in Sweeney Todd and as Caractacus Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

He is Nottingham on Friday, February 16 and Sheffield on Saturday, February 17.

Tickets are on http://bit.ly/2sl8pFx (Nottingham) or http://bit.ly/2EdTUFk (Sheffield).