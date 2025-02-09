Kendrick Lamar is doing the Super Bowl halftime show - but can you watch in the UK? 🎤

Kendrick Lamar is performing the halftime show at the Super Bowl this year.

He returns after being a surprise guest in 2022.

UK fans might be wondering how to watch the performance.

Fresh off dominating the Grammys last weekend, Kendrick Lamar is set to perform the coverted Super Bowl halftime show. The Not Like Us rapper will be taking to the stage during the big game in New Orleans.

British fans might be wondering how they can tune in to watch his performance - and potentially how late they have to stay up to catch it. The UK broadcasters for the big game have been confirmed.

Kendrick will be performing in the interval between the first half and the second half. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show?

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show | Getty Images for Samsung

America’s Big Game - which will see Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles - will be broadcast live on this side of the pond. It will be available on both free-to-air TV via ITV1 - find out what time the coverage starts.

Sky Sports, who have broadcast games throughout the current NFL season, will also be showing the Super Bowl live. It will be available on both Sky Sports Main Event and Action.

The commentary and pundit teams for both have been revealed as well. Find out who you will be listening to.

Kendrick’s performance will take place during halftime in the game - so it will be shown on both ITV and Sky Sports. Don’t worry about adverts, the set will not be interrupted.

What time will Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show be?

In American football, matches are split into four quarters - and each half is made up of two quarters. Bet you weren’t expecting to have to do maths when you opened this article.

So, Kendrick’s performance will take place after the second quarter has ended. In theory, a quarter should last around 15 minutes - but the clock does stop on numerous occasions throughout the game, so don’t expect the halftime show to be that quick.

The game will kick-off at 11.30pm today (February 9), so you will have to brave it into the early hours of Monday (February 10). However according to Forbes the performance is expected between 1am and 1.30am UK time.

How long will Kendrick Lamar’s performance be?

The rap superstar - and any guests he has up his sleeves - will likely be on stage for less than 15 minutes. Usher’s performance last year, for example, was just shy of 14 minutes.

Can you watch the performance on catch-up?

If you can’t stay up to watch Kendrick’s halftime show, you might be wondering if it is available afterwards. Don’t worry, the NFL channel uploads the full performance each year to its YouTube channel.

