Vuromantics will headline the Yellow Arch in Sheffield next month.

Playing ‘northern dark pop’, the band is returning home as part of their latest UK tour.

Their latest EP, In The Night, came out last October and they have now released a new single, Gold and Blue, available as a free download, with echoes of Sheffield music legends in its sound.

The gig is on March 10 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2oc3VMm