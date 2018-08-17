High excitement as Cirque Du Soleil tour rolls into region

Awesome acrobatics feature in Cirque Du Soleil’s fun-filled spectacle Ovo which all the family will love.

A troupe of 50 performers drawn from 17 countries includes the UK’s award-winning gymnast Alanna Baker. Alanna was gymnastics European Champion in 2011 and won bronze in the World Championships in 2012.

The title of the show, Ovo, means egg in Portuguese and this production highlights insects which work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

Ovo will be staged at Sheffield FlySDA Arena from August 22 to 27 and at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from September 12 to 15. For Sheffield tickets, visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk; for Nottingham tickets visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com