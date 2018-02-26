Gordon Hendricks is Elvis in Retford

The king is back in Retford this weekend as world-leading Elvis impersonator Gordon Hendricks brings his new show to town.

A former winner of Stars in their Eyes and the 2011 European Elvis Champion, Gordon’s talents were given a further seal of approval in 2014 when he was named grand champion at the Collingwood Elvis Festival in Canada, ne of the biggest Elvis gatherings on the planet and the first ever attended by Priscilla Presley.

He also appeared in Memphis where he became the fans’ champion.

Sherrill Nelson, one of Elvis’ backing singers said of Gordon: “Whatever Elvis had, you have it too.”

In this new show he will be presenting all of Elvis’ classic hits in a show that has already toured all around the world.

The show is in Retford on Saturday, March 3.

Tickets are on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT