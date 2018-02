Dukeries Theatre Group returns to the stage this week with Alan Ayckbourn’s Intimate Exchanges.

This unique comedy follows the marriages and love affairs in a London suburb.

Six characters, four courses of action, more than meets the eyes in some cases - what will happen next?

The play is at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop from Thursday, February 15, to Saturday, February 17.

Tickets are on 01909 501817.