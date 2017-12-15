Folk-rock legends Lindisfarne live in Sheffield

Lindisfarne have a live date at Sheffield City Hall this weekend.

The band emerged from Tyneside in the 1970s and quickly carved out a unique place for themselves as one of British rock’s most original bands.

Their pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, proved the perfect medium to deliver the catchy, memorable songs provided by the band’s resident writers Alan Hull and Rod Clements.

Their first hit, the Rod Clements-penned Meet Me On The Corner, paved the way for their classic Fog On The Tyne to become the UK’s top-selling album of 1972.

Lindisfarne’s unforgettable songs, powerful live performances and unpretentious style led to worldwide success and an enviable reputation as festival favourites.

And the annual Christmas concerts they presented in their native Newcastle became the stuff of legend.

Their Sheffield show is on Sunday, December 17.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2kuenAG