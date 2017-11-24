Festive favourite The Nutcracker coming to Retford

The Vienna Festival Ballet returns to Retford’s Majestic Theatre next week to present one of the most famous of all the classical ballets, The Nutcracker.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score, the traditional tale of The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara and her enchanted nutcracker doll.

Their adventures see them combat the Mouse King, and join the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier on a wonderful journey through the

glistening Land of Snow to a kingdom made entirely of sweets.

It is at the Majestic on Tuesday, November 28 at 7pm and tickets are available on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT