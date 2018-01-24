Fairport Convention bringing legendary sound to the Playhouse

British folk-rock icons Fairport Convention are live at Nottingham Playhouse next week as part of their Wintour 2018.

The band was credited with creating British folk-rock music with their iconic album Liege and Lief, which BBC Radio 2 listeners voted the most influential folk album of all time.

They have also received a Lifetime Achievement award from the BBC.

The band retains a passion for live performance.

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, an evening with Fairport Convention is sure to surprise and delight you.

The gig is on Tuesday, January 30 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2DiYc1t