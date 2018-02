The ELO Experience is live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

The group has been paying live tribute to the legacy of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra for more than 12 years with an evening full of classic hits including Living Thing, Diary of Horace Wimp, Don’t Bring Me Down and Mr Blue Sky.

They are in Retford on Saturday, February 24.

Tickets are on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT