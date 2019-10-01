Win tickets to see The Sensational 60s Experience at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

You can enjoy a blast from the past when The Sensational 60s Experience returns to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall for its tenth anniversary tour on November 21.

We have a pair of tickets up for grabs to see the show in our great competition.

With a brand new production for 2019, The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.

The show comes complete with the definite feelgood factor and will transport you back to the magical decade of music talent that was the 1960s.

Five legendary names will take to the stage and deliver a night never to be forgotten, where you will find itimpossible to remain in your seat in the impressive surroundings at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.

Full of timeless classics, this is the must see show music fans of all ages.

Starring in this tenth anniversary tour will be Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers) plus The Trems (pictured, who are all former members of The Tremeloes).

Also on the bill will be The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas.

Hits made famous by these performers over the years include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.

Get your tickets for The Sensational 60s Experience now by calling the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555 or by going online and clicking here.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Mike Pender was the original voice of which band? Email your answer to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk Entries need to reach us by noon on November 1. The prize is supplied by the promoter. You must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner. Please note that if you don’t do this, you will be not be eligble to win.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found online.

The editor’s decision is final.

For more stories, you can click here or click here.