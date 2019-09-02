Win! Tickets to see La Voix live in Gainsborough

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist La Voix brings her new show, Live, Loud & Fabulous to Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Star of Ab Fab: The Movie and larger than life, La Voix dazzles audiences with her incredible voice, natural wit and hilarious impersonations.

From celebrities to The Royal Family, her glamorous performances have taken her around the world.

La Voix and her band bring you bewitching renditions of jazz, musical theatre and pop classics that are scarily accurate impressions of her female icons - from Cher to Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey to Liza Minelli - no diva is spared.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, September 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20.50 and £18.50 on 01427 676655 or online here.

Please note: This show is suitable for over-16s only.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell which talent show La Voix was a semi-finalists on - a) The Voice, b) Britain's Got Talent or c) The X Factor?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put La Voix competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, September 10 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website here.

The editor's decision is final.

