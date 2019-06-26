War play wins top award for Whitwell drama group

An enthusiastic bunch of thespians based in Whitwell are taking centre stage after winning a prestigious award.

Whitwell Players Amateur Dramatics Society picked up first place at an annual awards ceremony hosted by the East Midlands branch of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA).

The accolade was presented to the group for their production of ‘Whitwell’s War’, which was specially written and produced to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

When it was performed last year at Whitwell Community Centre, it received rave reviews from packed audiences.

A spokesperson for the society said: “The play was based around local stories and letters from the men who fought on the frontline.

“Using the poems of local war poet, William Streets, along with wartime songs of the time, it also boasted a brand new song written for the show by the group’s musical director, Peter Lack.”

The award was received by Jeanne Raspin and Neil White on behalf of the group from Jacquie Stedman, the president of the NODA.

It is a real feather in the cap for Whitwell Players, who have been performing in the village for about 70 years.

They produce at least two live performances each year, including plays, pantomimes and murder mysteries.

They are currently in rehearsals for their latest production, ‘The Bakewell Bake-Off...The Musical’, which will be performed in November.