Wait Until Dark gets Classic Thrillers Season off to a strong start at Theatre Royal

The new PM, Boris Johnson, has promised to recruit 20,000 more police officers, writes Tony Spittles.

But, I don’t think it will have any effect on the crime scene that’s been cordoned off at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal for the next four weeks with the return of that summer highlight, the Colin McIntyre Classic Thrillers Season.

The month-long crime fest, a favourite with audiences and actors for more than 30 years, got underway on Tuesday with the psychological thriller Wait Until Dark, in which a trio of clever and cunning thugs bluff their way into a London couple’s apartment in an elaborate and cruel plot to recover a valuable musical doll from Amsterdam.

Playing the unwanted house guests were three Classic Thriller stalwarts making return visits - the suave Mike (Chris Sheridan), David Martin as Croker whose Monkees-style hair cut validated the mid-1960s setting, and “the brains” of the operation, Roat, giving David Gilbrook plenty of chances to change accents and costumes as they tried to find the doll.

However, the three were up against some opposition from the besieged homeowner Susy Henderson who was trying to be independent after being blinded in a car accident.

This demanding and difficult role (such iconic names and Honor Blackman and Lee Remick would attest to that after their London and New York stage appearances in the late 1960s) was convincingly played by Ann Mitcham, whose heightened sense of smell and hearing ensured that the three baddies’ cat-and-mouse game didn’t always go to plan.

Completing the line-up were regular city visitor John Goodrum as Susy’s photographer husband, Sam Henderson, and newcomer Juliette Strobel as neighbour Gloria who, when she wasn’t having teenage tantrums, proved a valuable ally amid the menace and murder of this must-see production.

The season continues next week with Murder With Love (August 6-10) written by a master of the genre, Francis Durbridge, in a plot that combines intense theatre with a meticulously constructed plot.

This includes deceit, suspicion, blackmail and incrimination as barrister David Ryder find himself not alone in disliking Larry Campbell, but takes his vendetta to a new level by obtaining a key to Campbell’s flat, intending to exact deadly revenge.

Comedy thrills are guaranteed the following week in Anybody For Murder (pictured)(August 13-17) as the curtain goes up on a remote Greek island where two-timing Max Harrington is planning to murder his wife, Janet, collect her life insurance, and enjoy a new life with his girlfriend, Suzy.

Add the arrival of family members, plus the fact that their crime writer neighbour Edgar Chambers knows a thing or two about murder, and the scene is set for deadly plots galore in an hilarious thriller that will have you guessing until the end.

And the 2019 season’s final production, Dangerous Obsession (August 20-24), is billed as a compulsive psycho-thriller, as Sally and Mark Driscoll find their apparently perfect lives turned topsy-turvy by the arrival of John Barrett seeking revenge and retribution for his wife’s fatal accident.

Wait Until Dark photo credit: Millie Henson

Anyone For Murder photo credit: Sarah Wynne Kordas