Uplifting story of bouncing back from crisis in Sheffield stage adaptation of Reasons to Stay Alive

A world premiere production of Reasons to Stay Alive, an uplifting story of living and loving better, is on at Sheffield’s Crucible Studio.

This is the true story of Matt Haig whose world collapsed under the weight of depression when he was 24 and follows his journey out of crisis.

The production is directed by Jonathan Watkins (Kes) for English Touring Theatre.

Matt Haig’s Reasons to Stay Alive runs until September 28, 2019.

To book, call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or buy tickets in person at the theatre box office in Norfolk Street, Sheffield.

