Toyah and Fuzzbox among the stars at this weekend’s Whitwell Festival of Music

The Whitwell Festival of Music returns to the village from September 6 to 8, with a bumper line-up of talent.

Whitwell Festival of Music is a not-for-profit, volunteer- run event that is now in its 11th year.

Well- respected on the festival circuit, this year will see British music icon Toyah as the headline act on Saturday. Friday night’s headliner is Tony Wright of Terrorvision fame.

Over the weekend, more than 20 quality music acts will be on offer, including Fuzzbox, Nick Harper, Unknown Era and more, as well as spoken word and comedy.

Real ales and ciders as well as excellent catering will ensure the festival goes with a swing.

Weekend tickets are £30 and only available in advance. Day tickets for Saturday may be available on the day but advance booking is recommended.

