Top tribute Eagles tribute act Talon come to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon

Fans of the Eagles are in for a real treat at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield on October 29 when top tribute band Talon put in an appearance.

Over the last two decades Talon have risen from humble beginnings to become one of the most successful theatre touring shows in the UK and the Greatest Hits Tour will once again feature the Eagles’ timeless back catalogue, including Hotel California, Take It Easy, One Of These Nights, Take It To The Limit, Desperado, Lyin’ Eyes, Life In The Fast Lane and many more.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

