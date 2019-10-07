Top performer Elio Pace brings The Billy Joel Songbook to Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Billy Joel Songbook is to be performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre, on October 22 in a show starring acclaimed performer Elio Pace.

Elio Pace has been in the industry for more than 30 years, working with top names including Brian May, Lulu and John Legend to name but a few.

Last year, Elio toured the Billy Joel Albums show with Billy’s original lead guitarist David Brown and he is back to tour two more classic albums - Storm Front and The Stranger.

With an incredible band including Queen’s bass player - Neil Fairclough - and Sir Tom Jones saxophonist - Frank Walden - the quality of the show is superb.

Don’t miss this hit-packed show featuring Elio and his hugely talented musicians.

For ticket details, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

