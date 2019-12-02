Tickets to be won for Westfield Folkhouse’s latest panto spectacular at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime Group will be returning to the stage in January with their latest family production at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Jack and the Beanstalk can be seen at the venue from January 11 to 19 and there will be 13 performances for you to choose from.

This will be the Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime Group’s 80th anniversary pantomime and we have two family tickets - each for four people - to be won in our latest fantastic competition.

The competition tickets are only eligible for the performance on Monday, January 13, starting at 7.15pm.

The longest running pantomime group in the Mansfield area, although amateur Westfield Folkhouse pride themselves in producing a family show suitable for all ages and using all professional scenery and costumes.

Bringing the joy of pantomime to Mansfield since 1941, this latest Westfield Folkhouse production is not to be missed.

Jack and the Beanstalk tells the story of poor but honest Nellie Trot, who runs the local dairy with her son, Jack.

Times are tough and they are forced to sell their only source of income, Daisy the cow.

But Jack is tricked and ends up selling Daisy for a bag of beans. However, this seemingly worthless payment is transformed by the good fairy and all the characters end up in the Land of the Giants by way of the beanstalk. More adventures follow until, in true pantomime style, everyone lives happily ever after.

This traditional pantomime has something for all ages with its comedy, songs, dancing, and audience participation and provides excellent family entertainment, appealing to young and old alike.

Following on from the success of their last pantomime Aladdin, the group will once again add an additional Sunday morning show, and with ticket prices set at only £6.50 each, they have once again ensured that everyone will receive excellent value for money.

Performances will be staged nightly at 7.15 pm except Sunday, January 12 at 6.30pm. There are afternoon matinees on both Saturdays and Sunday, January 12 at 2.30pm, plus morning matinees on both Sundays at 10.30am.

All tickets are £6.50 each and are available from the Palace Theatre box office on 01623 633133 or by clicking here.

