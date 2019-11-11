Tickets on sale this week to see WWE at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena next year

WWE have announced that its unique brand of action packed, wrestling entertainment is returning to the UK in May 2020.

Fans will be able to see all their favourite WWE Superstars live in action all under one roof when WWE LIVE hits the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield on Thursday, May 7.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 14, at 10am online and will be available at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56.

Ticket prices range from £30.10 to £80.70 including fees with a very limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages.

Don’t miss out. Get your ticket to an incredible night of jaw-dropping wrestling.

WWE LIVE is unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment. Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment.

