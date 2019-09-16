Tickets on sale on Friday to see Cirque Du Soleil at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Cirque du Soleil is gliding into the UK with its coolest arena show yet – Crystal.

It will be coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham between April 15 and 19, with tickets going on general sale at 9am on Friday, September 20.

This one of a kind arena show blends circus, arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where stunning skating combined with jaw dropping acrobatic feats defy the imagination.

Crystal is the name of a creative young woman who feels misunderstood and out of sync with her environment. To escape her reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.

This magical show invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs into colourful life with astonishing visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil.

Featuring a multitude of ice skating styles from extreme and freelance to figure skating, audiences journey into the wonderful world of Crystal in a unique show that’s set to capture imaginations across the UK for the very first time.

Tickets will be priced from £41.60 for an adult and £35.72 for a child. Discounts are available for groups of ten-plus on selected performances. Prices are listed with administration and facility fee. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18-plus.

Photo credit: Matt Beard/Costumes: Marie Chantale Vaillancourt/2019 Cirque du Soleil