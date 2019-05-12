Tickets on sale now to see The National at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

The National have announced their final UK live dates for 2019, including a gig at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 10.

Their eighth studio album I Am Easy To Find is out today (Friday May 17), and tickets for the Nottingham performance are also now on sale.

Their new album is the follow-up to Grammy-award winning release Sleep Well Beast. A companion short film with the same name will also be released, directed by Academy Award-nominated director Mike Mills and starring actress Alicia Vikander.

The National have established themselves as mainstays of arenas and festivals with sold-out performances and headlining slots around the world. Their most recent album Sleep Well Beast scored #1s in the UK, Ireland, Portugal and Canada. In addition, they achieved their highest chart position ever in a total of 11 countries including number two on the US Billboard Top 200.

The National consists of Matt Berninger (vocals) fronting two pairs of brothers: Aaron (guitar, bass, piano) and Bryce Dessner (guitar, piano), and Scott (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).

Tickets prices start from £44.20. All prices listed include administration and facility fee, and a charity donation.

You can click here to find out how to buy tickets online or call the box office on 0843 373 3000.

Photo credit: Graham MacIndoe