Tickets now on sale to see Ultra 90s at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Europe’s first and only show of its kind with a full live band experience, Ultra 90s will be reaching Nottingham in 2020 for a night of hit club anthems.

The show will be at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, February 1, and tickets are now on sale to see it.

Ultra 90s takes music lovers of a certain age straight back to their youth and the most exciting musical movement in decades - the 1990s dance era.

A live band will perform the best classic dance, club and chart anthems from the early 90s, playing hit tunes from the likes of Faithless, Snap, 2 Unlimited, N-Trance, Robin S, Rozalla, Ultra Nate and Black Box.

This is as well as popular dance hits from artists and bands including Strike, CeCe Peniston, House of Pain, The Shamen, Gala and Vanilla Ice.

Taking to the stage alongside the band will be live performances from five original headline artists all in one show.

This includes: Livin Joy - Dreamer, Don’t Stop Movin; Kelly Llorenna – Set You Free, Tell It To My Heart, This Time I know It’s For Real; Baby D – Let Me Be Your Fantasy, So Pure; Cappella – U Got 2 Let The Music, Move On Baby and

Urban Cookie Collective – The Key, Feels Like Heaven.

Tickets are priced from £28.64. All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

