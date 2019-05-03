Tickets are now back on sale for Ozzy Osbourne’s rescheduled Motorpoint Arena Nottingham show

Tickets go on sale today (Friday) to see award-winning rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne’s rescheduled date for his Nottingham show.

He was forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of the No More Tours 2 tour earlier this year on doctor’s orders but will now be hitting the stage at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Tickets go back on sale at 9am on Friday, May 3, with prices starting from £65.30.

All prices listed include an administration and facility fee.

Ozzy Osbourne and support act Judas Priest were due to perform in Nottingham on Friday, February 1, of this year but had to postpone the date after Ozzy was diagnosed with a severe upper respiratory infection.

Customers with tickets for the original date are advised to retain their ticket for the rescheduled show, as well as the seats booked, as these will still be valid for the new date.

In the unfortunate event that customers are unable to attend the rescheduled date, full refunds will be available from the box office up until Friday, May 24.

Tickets can be purchased online via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA. You can also click here to buy them online.

