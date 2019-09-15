Talented youngsters to perform at The Crossing in Worksop on Saturday

Don’t miss a concert by Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra at The Crossing, Worksop, on September 21.

With foot-tapping melodies, Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra will perform at the Worksop venue from 7.30pm on Saturday.

DYSO is one of the group of bands within the highly-regarded Doncaster Youth Jazz Association (DYJA).

Musical director John Ellis founded the bands and his sterling work with youth music in the Doncaster area was recognised by the award of his MBE.

Audiences are always amazed at the breathtaking talent and enthusiasm of the DYJA bands and, as is already the case with its alumni players, many of the youngsters will become professional musicians in a variety of spheres.

Doors open at 6.45pm. Adult tickets £9, under 16s £4 are at The Crossing Welcome Desk or can be ordered from 01909 475421 or by email to info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

