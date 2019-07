Check out a gig by Kid Klumsy, featuring enigmatic former Dirtbox Disco frontman Weab, this weekend.

The band will be headlining the latest Little Duck Punk Club night at Sutton-in-Ashfield’s New Cross pub on Saturday, July 27.

You can expect songs about Pukka Pies and Dyslexic Monkeys.

Support on the night will come from Rats From a Sinking Ship, Cryo-Genics and The Chibmarks and entry is £5 on the door.

