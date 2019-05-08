‘Strictly Come Dancing’ protege Adam hits the big time

A ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ protege from Carlton in Lindrick is to take to the high seas for what could be the big break of his career.

Adam Brunyee, 26, learned his trade under the wings of world-class dancers Neil and Katya Jones, two of the stars of the hit BBC TV show.

Now he has been signed up by the third largest cruise line in the UK as one half of a specialist ballroom and Latin dance couple aboard the ship, ‘Marella Discovery 2’.

Adam, who went to Dinnington High School, said: “This is a real accolade. I am incredibly excited.

“My partner, Jasmine, and I perform solos in several shows, which offer us a great opportunity to showcase many different styles and genres of dance.

“We are particularly looking forward to ‘Putting On The Glitz’, which was choreographed by and features another ‘Strictly’ star, Anton du Beke, on video, and also ‘Nashville Nights’, which incorporates a really fresh-feeling country and western themed story.”

Adam will be part of a Marella Cruises team of 12 accomplished singers and dancers, drawn from all over Europe. They will present an itinerary of 11 shows during the ship’s ten-month tour of the Mediterranean and then the Caribbean which begins later this month.

Adam studied dance with Neil, who is an innovative choreographer and director, and Russian fashionista Katya. The couple are former world and British champions.

He was recruited by the Peel Entertainment Group, a Yorkshire-based, award-winning talent agency that provides Marella Cruises with a host of onboard personnel for shows, including bands, musicians and game-show hosts, as well as dancers.

Marella Cruises currently has five ships in its fleet. It is famous for its onboard West End-style shows, which have helped to launch many young people’s careers in the entertainment industry.

They include singer Cleopatra Joseph and actor and dancer Joseph Fletcher, who are both currently starring in West End productions in London.

Adam has been a talented dancer for many years, having first taken to the floor when he was six years old after going along to watch his mum, Jacqui, take a class. He has represented his country at several international dance events.