Star pianist Ji Liu returns to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

editorial image

Don’t miss the chance to see Ji Liu at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, on October 6, from 11am.

The latest recital in the Sunday Morning Series features a return performance by the talented pianist.

The recital will feature the world premiere of a new piece by Stephen Hough, dedicated to Ji Liu, plus works by Debussy, Beethoven, Stravinsky, and Ji Liu’s own composition, Etude In C Major No 1.

For more, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas