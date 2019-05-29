Sparkling gem The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at Sheffield Lyceum

Olivier Award-nominated West End hit The Comedy About A Bank Robbery begins its Sheffield run tonight (Wednesday, May 29).

Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond. An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend… and the maintenance man. With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can’t be trusted. In a town where everyone’s a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?

Following the phenomenal sell-out success of their multi award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre return with this fast and fabulous comedy caper guaranteed to deliver swag loads of laughter.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery runs at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from May 29 to June 1. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ box office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

