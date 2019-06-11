See Sounds Like The Seekers at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month

Make sure you don’t miss the acclaimed tribute show Sounds Like The Seekers when it comes to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Wednesday, June 26, starting at 7.30pm.

Sounds Like The Seekers is a highly-praised new show that faithfully recreates the magic of 1960s super-group, The Seekers.

The performance of the show’s star, Samantha, as the group’s lead singer Judith Durham, has been highly acclaimed.

The Stage newspaper described Samantha’s vocals as “perfection”. Samantha has an incredible ability to recreate the style of well-known performers.

“Many people have told me how much I sound like Judith Durham,” said Samantha.

Samantha’s special skill allowed her to sing in perfect Japanese in Nagoya in Japan. She will return to Japan next year during her next world tour which includes South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

“The Seekers were the first Australian group to achieve major musical success in Britain. I can’t wait to perform their songs to audiences ‘down under’,” said Samantha.

She continued, “Judith’s vocal style is clear and perfect but overall it is the joy in her voice that never fails to move people. I’m looking forward to recreating that. I love these songs, they are so happy!”

This new show has been written and produced by Andy Tebbutt-Russell and features all of The Seekers’ most popular songs, including their two number ones The Carnival Is Over and I’ll Never Find Another You. The

Seekers had six UK Top 10 hits and Georgy Girl remains one of their best-loved songs.

Samantha will sing that in the show too.

Producer Andy Tebbutt-Russell said: “The band sold over 50 million records, worldwide. Naturally, I’ve chosen the cream of the crop for this show”.

Pete Aves, Owen Jones and Paul Francis will accompany Samantha. These accomplished musicians have played with household names including Petula Clark, Jarvis Cocker, Midge Ure and Paul Weller.

To book tickets, call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for other music stories.