See Sandi Toksvig as National Trevor show returns to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year

Star of Great British Bake-Off and QI Sandi Toksvig returns to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on January 24 to perform a show as part of her National Trevor tour.

After a sell-out in spring 2019 and due to popular demand, Sandi Toksvig is back with her one-woman comedy show.

Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a national treasure but following a misunderstanding with a friend has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick fire Q&A and a quiz. But don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.

Tickets are £26.50-£30. Click here for availability.

