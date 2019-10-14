See Louis Smith and Rachel Stevens in Rip It Up: The 70s at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Rip It Up: The 70s is will be hitting the stage at the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 18.

From the producers of Rip it Up the 50s and 60s comes a celebration of arguably the greatest music decade ever.

Join Olympic champion Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens (S Club 7) and Melody Thornton (Pussycat Dolls) for a groovy evening of singing and dancing.

There is a strong argument that this might have been the greatest decade of all-time for popular music. The Eagles were checking out of Hotel California, The Bee Gees defined a Saturday Night Fever, Bruce was Born To Run, Carole King wove her Tapestry,

Fleetwood Mac had their Rumours, The Beatles Let It Be, John Lennon Imagined… And we have yet to mention to Queen, Elton, American Pie, The Carpenters, Marvin Gaye, Barry White, and Pink Floyd finding The Dark Side Of The Moon.

