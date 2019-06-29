See legendary Van Morrison at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall later this year

Tickets are now on sale to see Van Morrison’s performance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 28.

One of the finest singer-songwriters and hardest working live performers of his era, this Nottingham date will be one of six UK dates on a short autumn tour.

To date, Van Morrison has released 39 albums - his latest in 2018 was You’re Driving Me Crazy – to critical acclaim.

Morrison’s biggest hits include Brown Eyed Girl, Have I Told YouLately, Moondance and Into the Mystic, to name just a few.

Last year he celebrated 50 years since the release of the iconic Astral Weeks album in 1968.

