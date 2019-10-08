See Billionaire Boy when David Walliams best seller hits stage next year at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Fans of the best-selling David Walliams book Billionaire Boy will be looking forward to seeing a stage version at Nottingham Theatre Royal from June 10 to 14.

David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up again for a brand-new production of Billionaire Boy.

This will be their third collaboration after the Olivier Award nominated Gangsta Granny and acclaimed Awful Auntie productions.

Billionaire Boy started life as a David Walliams novel for children in 2010, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, and was filmed for the BBC in 2016.

Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is twelve years old and the richest boy in the country.

He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money. But what Joe doesn’t have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comprehensive. But things don’t go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries to find what money can’t buy.

David Walliams said: “I absolutely loved the BSC’s terrific productions of Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie so I can’t wait to see their brand-new production of Billionaire Boy! It promises to be a brilliant show!”

Billionaire Boy is suitable for ages five and over.

For ticket details, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Mark Douet