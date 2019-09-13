Pitmen Poets will mine a rich seam at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Pitmen Poets are bringing their show to Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 20.

The industrial and coal mining heritage of the North East will be celebrated in song, storytelling and humour by four legends of the folk music scene.

The Pitmen Poets features ex-Lindisfarne singer Billy Mitchell, award-winning songwriter Jez Lowe, distinguished singer and instrumentalist Bob Fox who played the Song Man in the West End and world tour production of War Horse, and Tyneside song connoisseur, Benny Graham.

All four members of the group were brought up in the shadow of the colliery with their fathers and grandfathers working long days and nights at the coalface. Not surprisingly, their experiences and memories are represented in their songs, stories, and poetry including The Pitman’s Dream, These Coal Town Days and Black Diamonds.

With every member coming from coal mining stock, they represent the first generation of their families not to take up the tradition of working down the pit.

For more, call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

