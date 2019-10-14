Pitmen Poets to perform at Mansfield Palace Theatre this weekend

The Pitmen Poets will be dropping in at Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 20 as part of their farewell tour.

Celebrate the songs, humour, and culture of North East England’s coal mining tradition, bringing together four of the region’s champions of its musical heritage.

Come and see ex-Lindisfarne and Jack The Lad singer and writer Billy Mitchell, Bob Fox, the Song Man from London’s West End musical Warhorse, leading exponent of Tyneside song Benny Graham, and BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominee songwriter Jez Lowe.

This is a journey through the centuries of a once-great industry, from the songs that saw it thrive and dominate, to those that saw it’s demise and the resulting aftermath.

Now, after two albums and several successful tours, the band have released their farewell album to accompany their 23-date farewell tour.

Call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

