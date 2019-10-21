Panto fun at Nottingham Playhouse with Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty is coming to Nottingham Playhouse from November 22 to January 11.

Experience the magic of this year’s pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, written and directed by panto king Kenneth Alan Taylor.

With spectacular costumes, stunning sets, plenty of belly-laughs and magical musical numbers, our legendary panto is perfect for a festive treat.

The kingdom is sent into a cursed sleep when Sleeping Beauty pricks her finger on bad fairy Maleficent’s spinning wheel.

Can her brave friends foil the evil fairy’s plans? Will they all live happily ever after?

Come along to enjoy guaranteed great fun for all the family.

There are surprises in store for you at every performance.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

