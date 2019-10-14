Nelly, Shaggy, Mya and Salt N Pepa to appear on all-star line-up at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in March with tickets on sale on Friday

A one-of-a-kind tour is coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 3 and tickets go on general sale to see it on Friday, October 18.

With a huge all-star line-up, The Blast Off Tour! features live performances from top US artists Nelly, Salt N Pepa, Shaggy, Mya and Blu Cantrell.

The show will also be hosted by American hype man and hip-hop personality, Fatman Scoop, and includes exclusive appearances from UK garage stars So Solid members, Lisa Maffia and MC Romeo, scene pioneer MC DT and the British duos Oxide & Neutrino, DJ Luck & MC Neat and Sweet Female Attitude.

Speaking about the tour, Nelly said: “I’m so excited to be a part of this tour with so many amazing artists. A tour like this hasn’t happened in the UK before, so it’s a real honour to be involved with it. My albums Sweat and Suit turn 15 this year – we gotta turn this thing up and get the party going in 2020!”

Salt N Pepa explained: “It’s been over 30 years since we first got together and we still out here. We can’t put into words how much we’re looking forward to coming over to the UK to perform on this tour. The bill is incredible, and we’re so excited to get up on stage and play some songs for y’all.”

Shaggy added: “This tour is gonna be crazy. The community that all of us on this bill are part of is incredible, and I’m humbled that I get to share a stage with so many stunning artists and play all these amazing venues.”

Tickets are on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 18, with prices starting from £47.68. All prices listed include administration and facility fee. Hospitality packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the box office on 0843 373 3000 for more details.

